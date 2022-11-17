Noida: A pet owner in Noida was fined Rs 10,000 by the Greater Noida Authority after their pet dog bit a 6-year-old boy in the lift.

The dog bit the boy inside the lift of a residential complex, La Residentia society in Techzone 4, Greater Noida west.

The entire incident has been caught on CCTV and apart from the fine, the pet owner has also been directed to bear the cost of all medical treatment of the child.

The family of the owner said that they have not filed a complaint or FIR as the pet owner is known to them and that they apologized for the incident.

The dog owner had assured that the dog would not bite or was not harmful but it somehow bit the child.

It may be mentioned that over the past few months several incidents of pet dogs attacking people have been reported across the country.