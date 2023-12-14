NEW DELHI: Investigations have reportedly revealed that the December 13 Parliament security breach was conspired by a total of six people.

Of the six conspirators, five have been arrested, while one remains absconding.

While four were arrested on Wednesday (December 13), another individual was arrested from Gurugram.

The fifth arrested individual has been identified as Vishal Sharma.

His wife has also been detained.

The other four arrested persons are: Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who jumped into the Lok Sabha from a visitors’ gallery; Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi, who were arrested from outside the Parliament for protesting by releasing coloured smoke.

All the conspirators of the Parliament security breach had taken shelter at the residence of Vishal Sharma, the fifth individual to be arrested.

The sixth individual, who is reported to be on the run, is identified as Lalit Jha.

Delhi police special cell has registered cases under sections of the unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA) and sections 120B and 452 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has ordered an inquiry into the Parliament security breach incident.

A panel has been set up under director general (DG) of central reserve police force (CRPF) Anish Dayal Singh with members from other security agencies and experts.

Sagar, Manoranjan, Neel, Amol, Vishal & Lalit: Who are the accused?

All the six accused hail from different states of India.

However, all of them knew each other.

All of the six accused are unemployed.

During preliminary investigation, Amol told the police that they were upset over farmers’ protest, the Manipur crisis and high unemployment rate.

Neelam claimed to be a student studying for competitive exams after completing MA, BEd, MEd, MPhil and clearing NET.

Amol hails from Latur in Maharashtra.

Manoranjan D is from Mysusu.

All of them knew each other for the past four years through social media.

Five Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for protesting Parliament security breach

As many as five MPs of the Congress party have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the winter session of the Parliament.

The five Congress MPs were suspended for their “unruly conduct” while protesting the major security breach in the Parliament on December 13.

The five Congress MPs, who were suspended from the Lok Sabha of the Parliament are: TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose.

The Congress MPs were suspended after union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to suspend them.

“I move the following that this House having taken misconduct of TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose Kuryakus in utter disregard to the House and the authority of this Chair and having been named by the chair… to be suspended from the service of the House for reminder session,” the resolution read.

This comes after a similar disciplinary action was taken against TMC MP Derek O’Brien in the Rajya Sabha.

O’Brien demanded a discussion on the Parliament security breach on December 13, when two intruders stormed the Lok Sabha and released yellow smoke from canisters.

Two more released smoke in a protest outside the Parliament.

As per preliminary investigation, six individuals had planned the intrusion on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

Five of the accused have been arrested, while one is still at large.

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha had on Thursday held vociferous protests demanding a statement from the government on the Lok Sabha security breach even as Speaker Om Birla asserted that security of the Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.