NEW DELHI: A video has gone viral on social media platforms that showed the MPs in Lok Sabha of the Parliament thrashing the men, who jumped into the House from the visitors’ gallery and released a yellow smoke.

In the video it could be clearly seen that the MPs were brutally punching and beating the men black and blue before being taken away by security personnel.

WATCH VIDEO

Assam Congress MP concerned over security in new Parliament building

Congress MP from Assam – Gaurav Gogoi – has raised concerns over security in the new Parliament building.

Gogoi raised his concerns after a major security breach in the Lok Sabha of the Parliament on Wednesday (December 13).

Two persons, who were seated at the visitors’ gallery, jumped into the chamber of the Lok Sabha and released a yellowish smoke.

Speaking on the matter, Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said: “Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery.”

“MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building – security,” Gogoi said.

The Assam Congress MP further said that many of the MPs are “still in shock and discussing how two persons entered the Parliament with a cigarette lighter and gas canister”.

“Many security personnel and police commandos were totally unaware even after MPs had apprehended and detained the two suspects for an extended period,” he added.

According to MPs, who were attending the proceedings at the Lok Sabha, the two men released an “unidentified, yellow colour gas”.

The gas “caused burning sensation in the nose”, MP Arvind Sawant said.

The man who jumped inside the Indian Parliament and threw a smoke canister has been identified as Sagar Sharma.

As per his Parliament Pass, he was recommended for Parliament entry by MP Pratap Simha from Mysore.

Furthermore, two other individuals – a man and a woman – were detained outside the Parliament.

The two detained individuals also carried with them coloured smoke canisters that exploded and spewed red and yellow smoke.

According to Delhi police sources, both the incidents are likely to be related.

The detained man and woman have been identified as Amol Shinde (25) and Neelam (42).

Notably, the security breach came on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the old Parliament building.

Six Delhi police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, and a gardener were killed in the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

All the assailants were killed by security forces.