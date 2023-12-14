NEW DELHI: As many as five MPs of the Congress party have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the winter session of the Parliament.

The five Congress MPs were suspended for their “unruly conduct” while protesting the major security breach in the Parliament on December 13.

The five Congress MPs, who were suspended from the Lok Sabha of the Parliament are: TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose.

The Congress MPs were suspended after union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to suspend them.

“I move the following that this House having taken misconduct of TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose Kuryakus in utter disregard to the House and the authority of this Chair and having been named by the chair… to be suspended from the service of the House for reminder session,” the resolution read.

This comes after a similar disciplinary action was taken against TMC MP Derek O’Brien in the Rajya Sabha.

O’Brien demanded a discussion on the Parliament security breach on December 13, when two intruders stormed the Lok Sabha and released yellow smoke from canisters.

Two more released smoke in a protest outside the Parliament.

As per preliminary investigation, six individuals had planned the intrusion on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

Five of the accused have been arrested, while one is still at large.

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha had on Thursday held vociferous protests demanding a statement from the government on the Lok Sabha security breach even as Speaker Om Birla asserted that security of the Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.