Operation Sindoor: India terms Pakistan’s actions as provcative and escalatory

Guwahati: Following the Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri termed Pakistan’s recent military actions against India as “provocative and escalatory.”

The statement came in the wake of India’s launch of Operation Sindoor, a targeted response to escalating tensions along the border.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Addressing the media alongside Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi provided details of Pakistan’s aggressive manoeuvres. She added that Pakistan had attempted to strike an Indian Air Force base in Punjab and was observed deploying troops to border regions, signaling a potential escalation in hostilities.

Colonel Qureshi further revealed that Pakistan’s attacks extended beyond military targets, with medical facilities in Srinagar, Avantipura, and Udhampur coming under fire. These actions have raised serious concerns about Pakistan’s disregard for civilian safety and international norms.

The situation further intensified on Saturday morning when Pakistan Air Force jets launched a raid on Srinagar. The Indian armed forces quickly retaliated, neutralizing the threat. This raid followed a series of drone attacks by Pakistan on Friday night and Saturday morning, which were intercepted by India’s air defense systems.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Explosions were heard across several regions, including Srinagar’s airport area, Samba, Jammu city, Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Pathankot, Ferozepur in Punjab, and Barmer in Rajasthan. These explosions caused widespread blackouts in border areas on Friday.

Pakistan’s heavy shelling in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Raj Kumar Thappa and two other civilians. Thappa was critically injured when a shell struck his house in the DC colony of Rajouri. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences on Thappa’s death on Saturday morning. Visuals from the site showed Thappa’s home severely damaged by the shelling.

As both countries continue their military exchanges, the situation along the border remains tense, with rising casualties and escalating hostilities.