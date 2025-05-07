Agartala: Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday strongly endorsed “Operation Sindoor,” a series of targeted strikes launched by the Indian armed forces on terror hideouts in Pakistan, following the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Speaking to media persons, Governor Reddy praised the Indian government’s decisive action, saying, “The Prime Minister had clearly warned that those casting an evil eye on India would not be spared. He has fulfilled that promise by striking at the training camps from where terrorists operate. Even if the neighbouring country chooses to retaliate, India is fully prepared.”

The Governor also urged citizens to take part in upcoming nationwide mock drills designed to prepare for emergency scenarios. “Every Indian has a responsibility to be ready. Participation in these drills is part of that duty,” he said.

Echoing the same, Chief Minister Manik Saha also referred to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 innocent tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, as a turning point. “The time for response has come, and the response has been appropriate,” he declared.

Saha commended the precision of ‘Operation Sindoor’, emphasising that the strikes were carefully executed to eliminate terrorist infrastructure without civilian casualties. “This was a well-planned operation. It reflects our government’s commitment to national security,” he said.

