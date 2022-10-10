Guwahati: The Office of the Development Commissioner (handicrafts) has initiated the process of inviting applications to participate in marketing events through an online portal.

This provides a fully digitized marketing platform for handicraft artisans.

Around 200 domestic marketing events are organised annually in different parts of the country with the aim to support the artisans in selling their produce.

The online process starting from application to selection and finally stall allotment is completely computerised, without any human interface. The online process will provide equal, fair and transparent opportunities to all artisans.

Broad guidelines on the submission of applications have been circulated to all concerned with the purpose to educate the artisans (the same is also available on the official website).

The office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) has launched the Indian handicraft portal through which all eligible artisans can apply online for marketing events.

The artisan may log in with pehchan card number, followed by authentication with OTP sent on the registered mobile number.

The process of receipt of application, Selection and Allotment for all the marketing events including Dilli Haat shall be made through this portal only. The practice of inviting physical applications for participation in domestic marketing events has now been dispensed with.