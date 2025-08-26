Guwahati: A landslide struck the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road near the Padma Hotel, close to Sapper Camp in Dirang subdivision of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday afternoon, bringing traffic to a halt.

The landslide caused heavy damage to two vehicles, though authorities confirmed that no injuries or fatalities occurred. Teams with equipment arrived promptly at the site to begin clearing the debris and working toward reopening the route.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The BCT road plays a crucial role in facilitating movement to the border areas of Tawang district, serving both civilian travelers and military operations.

An official mentioned that traffic on the route could resume as early as Tuesday.