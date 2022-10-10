Guwahati: Actor Raveena Tandon has expressed a reaction after a video of a speeding truck hitting a rhinoceros on National Highway 37 in Assam’s s Kaziranga.

Taking to Twitter, Raveena condemned the incident, asking authorities to “fence off the roads and highways that are cutting through the forests.

“Why can’t we fence off the roads and highways that are cutting through the forests????? Under/ over passes desperately needed!!! when will we learn and act,” the actor said in a tweet.

Why can’t we fence off the roads and highways that are cutting through the forests????? Under/ over passes desperately needed!!! ????? when will we learn and act! https://t.co/N3GjxLdwye — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 9, 2022

On Sunday, a video went viral in which the truck can be seen trying to avoid hitting the rhino by changing the lane at the last moment but fails to do so.

The video shows the rhino, after being hit by the truck, stands up on its feet in an attempt to get off the road but falls again. Later, the rhino managed to get up and limp back to the forest.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the rhinoceros that got hit by a truck in Kaziranga has survived.

Sarma said that the truck has been intercepted and fined and the government is working on a “special 32-km elevated corridor.”

Good, action was taken , hopefully there will be some solution that can be thought up and acted upon to prevent this from happening again . @himantabiswa Sir ?? https://t.co/XX8ISHvotq — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 9, 2022

According to reports, the truck was en-route to Guwahati from Jorhat and the incident occurred in Haldibari Animal Corridor.

The vehicle was reportedly intercepted in the Bagari area and was heavily fined by the transport and forest department.