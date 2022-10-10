KAZIRANGA: A speeding truck hit a rhinoceros at the Kaziranga national park along national highway 37 in Assam.

The rhino was seen hit by the truck after it suddenly came onto the highway.

After being hit by the truck, the rhino, however, survived and managed to get up and go back inside the forest.

Reacting to the incident, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government will “not allow infringement on their space”.

The incident took place at Haldibariin Assam, where the speed limit for vehicles has been set at 40kmph.

This happened very recently in India (Assam) , where a rhino crashed into a lorry. If we are building roads in their habitat, Human-Animal conflict is bound to increase pic.twitter.com/NgkeoChO0q — Bhavesh Ratan (@BhaveshRatan) October 9, 2022

However, the truck was travelling at over 50kmph, Assam forest department officials informed.

The truck was later intercepted and its driver was fined.

The Assam CM said: “In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted and fined.”

Sarma further said that the Assam government is working on construction of an elevated corridor at Kaziranga.

“Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor,” the Assam CM said.

The elevated corridor will be built from Jakhalabandha to Bokakhat in Assam to protect wildlife in Kaziranga national park.