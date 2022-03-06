Guwahati: With the situation between Ukraine and Russia still being tense and there being very little help the Indian students of going back to the country, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has requested the central government for allowing the Ukraine-return medical students to continue their education across various medical colleges in India.

Patnaik in a letter has asked the Centre to take steps so that the students can continue with their education right from the point where it was disrupted in Ukraine.

The CM further stated that unless the situation turns completely normal between the two countries, the education of the Indian students will be at a risk.

His letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi read, “I would, therefore, request for your urgent intervention with the National Medical Commission and the ministries concerned to enable and facilitate continuance of their studies in the medical colleges in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted on account of the war.”

It may be mentioned that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also urged the government to let the students continue their education here in India.

As per the government, around 17000 Indians have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war.