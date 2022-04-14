Applications are invited for various technical positions in Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 225 vacant posts of Executive Trainees through GATE 2020/2021/2022 exams.

Also Read : Assam Career: CFTRI Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Executive Trainee

No. of posts : 225

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 87

Chemical : 49

Electrical : 31

Electronics : 13

Instrumentation : 12

Civil : 33

Eligibility Criteria :

i. BE/B Tech/B Sc (Engineering)/5 year Integrated M Tech with a

minimum of 60% aggregate marks in one of the 6 engineering disciplines from University/Deemed University or Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC. A minimum of 60% marks means the marks as per the ordinances of the respective university.

ii. Applicants must have a valid GATE-2020 or GATE-2021 or GATE-2022 Score in the same engineering discipline as the qualifying degree discipline.

Also read : Assam Career: Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022

Selection Procedure : GATE 2020,GATE 2021 and GATE 2022 Scores + Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://npcilcareers.co.in/ within April 28, 2022 (17:00 Hrs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here