Guwahati: The Office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) has said that it received a communication from the Union Law Minister requesting the current CJI to “recommend the name of his successor”.

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI), N V Ramana, met on Wednesday and it was decided during the meeting that no recommendations for appointments of judges will take place until the next CJI, Justice U U Lalit, takes over later this month.

Hours after the meeting, the Secretariat of the CJI said that it received communication from the Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju requesting the CJI to “recommend the name of his successor”.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), a document governing the process for appointment of judges and also the next CJI, the Law Minister asks the outgoing Chief Justice of India to recommend the next CJI.

Accordingly, when Justice Ramana took over as the CJI on April 24, 2021, the Law Minister had also written to the then CJI, SA Bobde on March 20, 2021, to recommend the name of Justice N V Ramana.

Justice Ramana who took over as the CJI on April 24, 2021, is set to retire on August 26, 2022.