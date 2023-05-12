NLC India Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 103 vacancies

Applications are invited for 103 vacant positions in NLC India Limited.

NLC India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 103 vacant positions for a period of Three years for its 350 bedded General Hospital at Neyveli, Tamil Nadu.

Name of post : Male Nursing Assistant

No. of posts : 36

Qualification : Pass in SSLC (OR) HSC with science subjects and one Year Paramedical Certificate Course in Nursing Assistant/Multipurpose Hospital Worker(Inclusive of Theory and Practical)

Approved by Central /State Governments.

Pay : INR. 25,000/- per month

Name of post : Female Nursing Assistant

No. of posts : 22

Qualification : Pass in SSLC (OR) HSC with science subjects and one Year Paramedical Certificate Course in Nursing Assistant/Multipurpose Hospital Worker(Inclusive of Theory and Practical)

Approved by Central /State Governments.

Pay : INR. 25,000/- per month

Also Read : Lovely Mother’s Day 2023 wishes to share with your mother

Name of post : Maternity Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : 12th pass and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Training of 2 years duration/ DGNM – Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery approved by Central /State Governments. Should possess valid Registration certificate from the State Nurses & Midwives Council

Pay : INR. 25,000/- per month

Name of post : Panchakarma (Ayurveda) Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Pancha Karma Therapy Course of duration one year/two years/Diploma in Nursing Therapy (DNT) / Diploma in Pancha Karma Therapy of Duration 2 years or more. Approved by State / Central Government.

Pay : INR. 25,000/- per month

Name of post : Radiographer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : B.Sc in Radiology & Imaging Science Technology/B.Sc in Medical Radiology & Imaging Technology/B.Sc in Radiology & Imaging Technology/B.Sc in Medical Technology (Radio Diagnosis & Imaging)/B.Sc in Medical Technology (Radiology & Imaging)/Bachelor of Medical Radiology & Imaging Technology/B.Sc in Radiography/B.Sc in Medical Technology in Radiography

Approved by Central /State Governments.

Pay : INR. 34,000/- per month

Name of post : Lab Technician

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : B.Sc MLT. Approved by Central /State Governments

Pay : INR. 34,000/- per month

Name of post : Dialysis Technician

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.Sc Degree in Dialysis Technology/Renal Dialysis Technology/Dialysis Therapy/ B.Voc (Renal Dialysis Technology). Approved by Central /State Governments

Pay : INR. 34,000/- per month

Name of post : Emergency Care Technician

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : B.Sc degree in Emergency Care Technology/Emergency Medicine Technology/ Accident & Emergency Care Technology/Critical Care Technology. Approved by Central /State Governments.

Pay : INR. 34,000/- per month

Name of post : Physiotherapist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)/ Master of Physiotherapy (MPT). Approved by Central /State Governments.

Pay : INR. 36,000/- per month

Also Read : Top 10 places to visit in Guwahati

Name of post : Nurses

No. of posts : 20

Qualification : B.Sc Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing and DGNM from a University recognized by State/Indian Nursing Council. Must have registered as Nurses and Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council.

Pay : INR. 36,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates should apply only through online mode in NLC India Limited website www.nlcindia.in.

Closing of On-line registration of application – 01/06/2023 at 17.00 hrs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here