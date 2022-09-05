Guwahati: While road safety seems to be the most important topic, Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Monday questioned the economy car manufacturers on why they put four airbags on such cars instead of six.

Speaking about the topic the minister questioned the companies why their exported cars have six airbags while the ones made for local roads have only four.

Also Read: Assam: Private school principal on the run after sexually assaulting 6 minor students in Biswanath

“Are the lives of the poor not worthy of being saved?” he questioned.

He also termed the claim of manufacturers that increasing airbags would impact the cost of vehicles as fraudulent, as reported by India Today.

Also Read: Assam shocker: School teacher commits suicide on Teachers’ Day in Dhemaji

As per the report, the minister also said that the cost of increasing an airbag would be as low as Rs 900.

He further said that process of making six airbags in vehicles mandatory is on.