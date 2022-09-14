Patna: At least nine people were injured while one was killed after two bike-borne men open fired at the highway in Bihar’s Begusarai.

The injured people have bee taken to the hospital and are being treated.

The police have set up checkpoints set up across the district and raids are also being taken out to track down the

The police are verifying CCTV footage of the incident.

As per reports, the shooters first shot a fish seller along with two people at Malhipur Chowk.

The police are trying to track down the suspects and investigation is being carried out to figure out the motive behind the shooting.