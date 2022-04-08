Applications are invited for 98 vacant positions in National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT).

National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for deployment as IT/ Admin/ Finance Resource Persons in specific Govt. Department in Delhi/NCR/Kolkata/ Secunderabad or other States on contract basis.

Name of post : Assistant Programmer ‘B’

No. of posts : 16

Essential Qualification : B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer

Science & Information Technology or Computer Applications, or MCA or B.Sc (Computer Science Engg – 4 Year degree course). Relevant Degree from an AICTE / UGC recognized institute, or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules

Experience : 1+ year

Salary : Rs. 22,154/- per month

Name of post : Assistant Network Engineer ‘B’

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech / ME / M.Tech in Electronics or Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics &Telecommunication. Relevant Degree from a recognized institute. Or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules

Experience : 1+ year

Salary : Rs. 22,154/- per month

Name of post : Senior Programmer

No. of posts : 62

Essential Qualification : B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer

Science & Information Technology or Computer Applications, or MCA or B.Sc (Computer Science Engg – 4 Year degree course). Relevant Degree from an AICTE / UGC recognized institute, or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules

Experience : 3+ years

Salary : Rs. 40,810/- per month

Name of post : Network Specialist

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Electronics or Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics & Telecommunication. Relevant Degree from an AICTE / UGC recognized institute, or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules

Experience : 3+ years

Salary : Rs. 40,810/- per month

Name of post : System Analyst

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualification : B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer

Science & Information Technology or Computer Applications, or MCA or B.Sc (Computer Science Engg – 4 Year degree course). Relevant Degree from an AICTE / UGC recognized institute, or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules

Experience : 5+ years

Salary : Rs. 52,470/- per month

Name of post : Chief Resource Person- Programming.Net

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.E/M.Tech./M.S (Computer Science/IT/Electronics) or B.E/B.Tech.

(Computer Science/IT/Electronics) or MCA/M.Sc. (Computer Science/ IT/Electronics) or DOEACC ‘B’ Level

Experience : At least 5 years post qualification experience in large/ Enterprise Level software Designing & Development Organization

Salary : Up to Rs. 70,000/- per month

Name of post : Senior Resource Person (Programming.Net)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : B.Tech. (Computer Science/IT) or MCA or NIELIT ‘B’ Level

Experience : Minimum 3 years post qualification experience

Salary : Up to Rs. 50,000/- per month

Name of post : Senior Resource Person (Programming.Net with PHP)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.Tech. (Computer Science/IT) or MCA or NIELIT ‘B’ Level

Experience : Minimum 3 years post qualification experience

Salary : Up to Rs. 50,000/- per month

Name of post : Senior Resource Person (Programming Java)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.E/M.Tech./M.S (Computer Science/IT/Electronics) or B.E/B.Tech.

(Computer Science/IT/Electronics) or MCA/M.Sc. (Computer Science/IT/Electronics) or DOEACC ‘B’ Level

Experience : At least 3 years of relevant experience in large/ Enterprise Level software Designing & Development using Java/J2EE/Servlet/JSP/MVC and SQL server/My SQL along with essential knowledge of HTMLS, javascript and JQuery

Salary : Up to Rs. 50,000/- per month

Name of post : Senior Resource Person (Server Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.E/M.Tech./M.S (Computer Science/IT) or B.E/B.Tech. (Computer Science/IT) or MCA/M.Sc. (Computer Science/IT) or NIELIT ‘B’ Level/ NIELIT ‘A’ Level

Experience : At least one and half years’ post qualification relevant experience in case of

B.E/B.Tech. (Computer Science/IT)/ M.E/M.Tech./M.S (Computer Science/IT)/ MCA/M.Sc. (Computer Science/IT)/ NIELIT ‘B’ Level

Or

At least 3 years post qualification relevant experience in Server Administration in case of NIELIT ‘A’ level candidate

Salary : Up to Rs. 50,000/- per month

Name of post : Resource Person (Consultant)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduation in any stream with DCA/CCC/BCC/ECC

Experience : At least one year post qualification experience

Salary : Up to Rs. 30,000/- per month

Name of post : Resource Person (Admin / Account)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : First Class Graduate from a Recognized University with 01 year post qualification experience of Admin and Accounts

Experience : 01 year post qualification experience in Admin and Accounts

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month (Depending upon the qualification and experience)

Name of post : Network Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) B.E / B. Tech (Computer Science/IT/Electronics/Electronics & Communications)/ ME/M. Tech (Computer Science/IT/ Electronics/Electronics & Communications)/M.S. (Computer

Science/IT/Electronics/Electronics & Communications), M.Sc. (Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics/Electronics & Communications)/ MCA/DOEACC ‘B’ Level/ DOEACC ‘C’ level.

(b) Valid Cisco CCNA Certificate

Experience : At least 02 years post qualification experience in the following:

(a) Fully support, configure, maintain and upgrade corporate customer’s networks and in- house servers.

(b) Configuring network hardware like servers, routers, switches, firewall (UTM Devices) etc.

(c) Should have knowledge of standard network policies and procedures, network security and connectivity.

(d) Should have knowledge of punching and configuring of LAN Cables.

(e) Installing and configuring computer networks and systems through VLAN Management.

(f) Monitor network performance (availability, utilization, throughput, goodput and latency) and test for weaknesses.

(g) Set up user accounts, permissions and passwords

(h) Resolve problems reported by end user

(i) Good analytical and problem-solving approach

(j) Strong User-interaction skill and co-ordination skill

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Name of post : Senior Resource Person (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Degree from Recognized university with CA/ ICWA/MBA (Finance)

Experience : 02 years experience in the following:

(i) Preparing the Risk Control Matric Framework, Knowledge of COSO Framework, Finalization of Annual Accounts etc.

(ii) Assist in conducting the Internal Audit of various NIELIT Centres

Salary : Rs. 45000/- to 50000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://onlinerecruitment.nielit.in/ up to April 20, 2022

