Applications are invited for various technical positions in National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT).

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientist-‘C’ and Scientist-‘D’.

Name of post : Scientist-‘C’

No. of posts : 23

Pay Scale : Level – 11, (Rs.67700- 208700)

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Electronics / M.Sc.in Computer Science

OR

Master in Computer Application (MCA)

OR

Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses (DOEACC) B-Level

OR

M.E./ M.Tech/ B.E / B. Tech/ Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) / Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (G-IETE) in any of following streams : Electronics, Electronics & Communications or Electronics and Telecommunications, Computer Science or Computer Science Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer , Communication, Computer & Networking Security, Computer Application, Software System or Software Engineering, Information Technology, Information Technology Management, Industrial Electronics, Instrumentation, Electronics & Instrumentation , Power Electronics

Experience : Four Years in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic Institutions or Science and Technology Organizations or in both

Upper Age Limit : 35 Years as on closing date for receipt of applications

Name of post : Scientist-‘D’

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Level – 12, (Rs.78800- 209200)

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Electronics / M.Sc.in Computer Science

OR

Master in Computer Application (MCA)

OR

Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses (DOEACC) B-Level

OR

M.E./ M.Tech/ B.E / B. Tech/ Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) / Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (G-IETE) in any of following streams : Electronics, Electronics & Communications or Electronics and Telecommunications, Computer Science or Computer Science Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer , Communication, Computer & Networking Security, Computer Application, Software System or Software Engineering, Information Technology, Information Technology Management, Industrial Electronics, Instrumentation, Electronics & Instrumentation , Power Electronics

Experience : Eight Years in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic Institutions or Science and Technology Organizations or in both

Upper Age Limit : 40 Years as on closing date for receipt of applications

Selection Procedure : The Direct recruitment to the posts of Scientist C and Scientist D would be done through a three stage process i.e Screening Test, Evaluation of the academic records followed by personal interaction/ interview.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://recruit-delhi.nielit.gov.in/ between 06/10/2022 (11:30 a.m) and 04/11/2022 (5:30 p.m).

Application Fees :

General and all others : Rs. 800/- per application

SC / ST / PWD / Women candidates : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here