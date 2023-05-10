NEW DELHI: The intervention by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has ensured that the Government of Uttar Pradesh paid Rs 68 lakh as monetary relief to the 16 victims of a blast in an illegal firecracker factory in District Bhadohi on February 23, 2019.

This included Rs five lakh each to the next of kin of the 12 deceased and Rs two lakh each to the four injured in the incident.

Besides this, a criminal case u/s 304 IPC and Section 4/5 of the Explosive Substantive Act was registered against the three persons for running the illegal firecracker factory, and a charge sheet was filed in court.

Four police personnel were also suspended and dealt with departmentally for their laxity in the matter.

The Commission had registered the case on the basis of a complaint dated February 24, 2019.

The reports received in response to the notices of the Commission, confirmed the allegations of police laxity in checking the illegal operation of the firecracker factory.

Holding the state vicariously responsible for the inaction of its employees, the Commission issued a notice to the state government to show cause why Rs five lakh each to the twelve deceased and Rs two lakh each to the four injured were not be recommended to be paid.

However, in response, the State Government contended that since a criminal case was registered in the matter, and action was taken against the delinquent police personnel, hence, the grant of monetary relief was not justified.

The Commission did not agree with this contention and reiterated its recommendation for monetary relief calling for proof of payment, which was eventually complied with.