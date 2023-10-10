Guwahati: The founder of the news portal NewsClick, Prabir Purkayastha and the HR head, Amit Chakraborty were sent to ten-day judicial custody by a Delhi court on Tuesday.

They were earlier booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

A Delhi Police Special Cell arrested them on October 3 as there were allegations of the news site it receiving funds from China.

The site allegedly received funds for pro-China propaganda, claimed the police.

Both of them had applied for interim bail last week but the court had refused so.

The court refused their bail stating that the allegations were not of such a nature where immediate relief could be given.

“The allegations don’t seem to be of such a nature that can give you immediate relief. You may be right or wrong, but we’ll have to give them (Delhi Police) a hearing,” Justice Tushar Rao Gedela stated while refusing the bail.

Earlier at least 15 organisations affiliated with the media jointly wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud expressing their concern over the recent raids and arrests of journalists belonging to NewsClick by the Delhi Police.

The organizations have pleaded with the Supreme Court to intervene and put an end to the “increasingly repressive use of investigating agencies against the media”.

The letter specifically mentions the raids on the homes of 46 journalists, editors, writers, and professionals connected to the online news portal NewsClick.