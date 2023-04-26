RAIPUR (CHHATTISGARH): In a horrific terror attack, as many as 11 persons, including 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, were killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.

According to security officials, the terror attack was triggered by the Maoists.

A civilian has also lost his life in the attack.

It is suspected that the IED attack was aimed at the vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district.

According to the initial reports, the IED was planted by Naxals.

Immediately after the attack, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to his Twitter handle and tweeted:

‘The DRG jawans who were killed in the Dantewada Maoist attack were in the area for an anti-Naxal operation’

The area where the blast took place is located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur.

Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences over the killing of 10 DRG jawans and one driver in the Dantewada Maoist attack.

He also said in the same breath that the Naxals responsible for the heinous attack wouldn’t be spared.

Baghel said, “There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared.”

He further tweeted:

‘The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We all the people of the state pay our respects to him. We all share in the grief of their families. May his soul rest in peace’.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a talk with Baghel about the Maoist attack.

The Home Ministry officials have said that Amit Shah has assured all the possible help to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister.