New Delhi: A Navy MiG-29K aircraft crashed off the Goa coast on Wednesday due to a technical malfunction.

The aircraft crashed during a routine sortie but the pilot ejected safely.

“He was rescued in a swift search and rescue operation”, the Navy said in a statement.

After the crash, a board of inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash.

It may be mentioned that since 2019, this is the fourth reported MiG-29K crash.

In another crash in November 2020, a MiG-29K fighter pilot died while one of the pilots was rescued.

The body of the pilot, Commander Nishant Singh was recovered 11 days after the crash.