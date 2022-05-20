New Delhi: Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was sentenced to a one-year jail term in a road rage case in 1988 by the Supreme Court, on Friday surrendered before the Patiala court.

According to reports, Sidhu reached the district court, which is close to his residence, accompanied by some party leaders.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu requested the apex court to grant him a few more weeks to surrender, citing health grounds.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Sidhu, requested to mention the matter before the court but it declined permission, asking Sidhu to give a letter, requesting more time to surrender to the registry. “Can’t mention like this,” it said.

Sidhu surrendered in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Amit Malhan. After a medical check-up, the former cricketer-turned-politician was lodged in the Patiala Central Jail.

He has been lodged in an ordinary barrack as the AAP government in Punjab last week decided to junk special cells in jails for VIP prisoners.

The apex court on Thursday enhanced his punishment to a year’s rigorous imprisonment four years after it let off Sidhu with a fine of Rs 1,000 over the death of a 65-year-old man in a road rage case in 1988. This came on a plea from the victim’s family, Indian Express reported.