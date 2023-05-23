National Brother’s Day, which is held to honour the special bond with a brother, is going to be celebrated on May 24, 2023.

Brothers are indeed a special gift from God and they are always the biggest cheerleaders as well as the strong critics in our life.

While brothers often irritate us with their mischievous pranks on us almost constantly, they are also the ones who motivate us do to perform better in life with dire scolding or positive words.

History & Significance

C Daniel Rhodes formed National Brother’s Day from Alabama. He established this day as he felt that in addition to National Sibling’s Day, there ought to be a special day dedicated to brothers who are the biggest gifts from God in a person’s life. To mark National Brother’s Day, you can gift your favourite things to your brother along with some good wishes to make him happy.

Wishes to share with your brother

Here are some wishes that you can share with your brother on the occasion of National Brother’s Day-

1. Dear Bro, Thank you for being my source of support for all these years. May the Almighty bless to you succeed and prosper daily. Rise, shine and continue to inspire. Happy Brother’s Day!

2. My dearest brother, Happy Brother’s Day! Although you enjoy irritating me, you are my No. 1 cheerleader too. I can’t imagine joy in life without you.

3. Hey Bro, Happy Brother’s Day! From having fun together in happy times to comforting each other during times of crisis, our life has been a beautiful one simply because we always stood together

4. Dear Brother, you have always been a second parent to me who have been moulded my life into the one it is today and I can simply express gratitude to you for it. Happy Brother’s Day!

5. My bro, you have been a rock solid support to me and the only confidant to whom I can reveal my secrets without any fear or shame. Thank you for being you. Happy Brother’s Day!