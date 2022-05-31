Applications are invited for various medical positions in National Aluminium Company Limited.
National Aluminium Company Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Medical Officers and Specialists.
Name of post : Medical Officer
No. of posts : 6
Qualification: MBBS. Candidates possessing PG Certificate in Industrial Health approved by DGFASLI would be preferred.
Experience: Four (04) completed years of post qualification experience, as doctors in Govt./PSU or reputed/leading hospital/ organizations.
Scale of pay : Rs. 70000-3%-200000/-
Upper Age Limit : 35 years
Name of post : Specialist
No. of posts : 11
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Dental : 1
- Radiology : 2
- Medicine : 1
- Microbiology : 1
- Ophthalmology : 1
- Orthopedic : 1
- Pediatric : 3
- Gynaecology : 1
Qualification: MD /MS / Recognized post MBBS / BDS Diploma in the discipline as per the required specialization.
Experience : Three (03) completed years of post MD/MS/Recognized Diploma experience, as specialist doctor in Govt./PSU or reputed/leading hospital/ organizations.
Scale of pay : Rs. 80000-3%-220000/-
Upper Age Limit : 38 years
How to apply : The candidates need to apply online in the career section of NALCO website (www.nalcoindia.com ).
Opening of online submission of application : 01.06.2022 (10:00 AM)
Last date of submission of online application : 30.06.2022 (05:00 PM)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
