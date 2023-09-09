Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD).

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Economist.

Name of post : Chief Economist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential:

a. Post-graduate degree from a recognized Indian/Foreign University, with percentage of 60% or more.

b. Ph.D or equivalent degree with the topic of research relevant to areas of functioning of NABARD

c. Research accomplishments: Research papers published in accredited/ reputed journals

Desirable: Ph.D/Equivalent degree from eminent institutions, viz., IIMs, IITs, DSE, TISS, ISI, IRMA, ISB, IARI, IVRI, Central Universities

Experience : Minimum 15 years of relevant experience of working as Economist in reputed institutions such as Banks/Financial Institution/ Reputed Corporates/Rating agencies or Teaching and Research experience in academic institutions such as IIMs, IITs, DSE, TISS, ISI, IRMA, ISB,

IARI, IVRI.

Age: Not less than 45 years and not more than 62 years as on 1st September 2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online on NABARD website www.nabard.org between 09 September 2023 and 30 September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here