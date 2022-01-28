With barely a month left for Assembly elections in five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the “star campaigner” of the BJP, has continued his poll stunts.

After donning a Manipuri stole and a Brahmakamal cap of Uttarakhand, PM Modi wore a Sikh turban while attending a NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Friday.

Notably, Punjab has the largest population of Sikhs in India, numbering around 16 million forming 57.69% of the state population.

And, Punjab is among the five states that will go to polls next month.

Thus, what seems to be an apparent election stunt, PM Modi wearing a Sikh turban, doesn’t come as a surprise.

PM @narendramodi inspects the Guard of Honour pic.twitter.com/Q025EBKGXK — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 28, 2022

Earlier on Republic Day, PM Modi, in an apparent message to election-bound states of Uttarakhand and Manipur, wore a Brahmakamal cap, which is native to the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, and a Manipuri stole.