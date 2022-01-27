The BJP in Manipur, has come up with a unique ‘agreement’, as a measure to stop desertion of party by probable candidates ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

The Manipur BJP has signed an “agreement of cooperation” with probable party candidates to prevent switching of allegiance before the elections.

The probable candidates of the BJP party from Keisamthong and Sugnu assembly constituencies reportedly signed this “agreement of cooperation”.

“The party has signed an agreement of cooperation with many probable candidates in the presence of chief minister Biren Singh, so that they don’t switch sides amid the developing political scenario,” BJP leader CH Bijoy was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Elections for the 60-seat Manipur Assembly would be held in two phases – February 27 and March 3.

Meanwhile, fearing violence after announcement of BJP candidates, security has been beefed up across the state, especially Imphal city.