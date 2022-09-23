Guwahati: The Ministry of Defence (MOD) signed a contract today with M/s BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd (BAPL) for the acquisition of additional dual-role capable Surface to Surface BrahMos missiles.

The acquisition will be at an overall approximate cost of Rs 1700 crore under the “Buy-Indian” Category.

The induction of these dual-role capable Missiles is going to significantly enhance the operational capability of Indian Navy (IN) fleet assets.

It is notable that BAPL is a Joint Venture (JV) between India and Russia making a crucial contribution to augmenting the new generation of Surface-to-Surface Missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks.

This contract is going to give a further boost to indigenous production of critical weapon systems and ammunition with the active participation of indigenous industry.