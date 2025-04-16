Mirabai Chanu elected chairperson of IWF Athletes Commission

Guwahati: Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu has been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Indian Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) Athletes Commission, marking a significant step in her sporting journey with a move into sports administration.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, highlights Chanu’s growing influence in Indian sports beyond her accomplishments on the platform. The 30-year-old, who clinched silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics, is now the second Indian weightlifter to reach the Olympic podium and take up a pivotal leadership role within the national federation.

Also Read: Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu’s gold in Commonwealth Games

Expressing her gratitude, Chanu thanked the IWF and Federation President Sahdev Yadav for their trust and support. She also acknowledged the unanimous backing of her fellow commission members.

“It’s truly an honor to represent and be the voice of my fellow athletes. I’m grateful for the faith shown in me,” said Chanu. “A special thank you to my coach Vijay Sir, whose guidance and support have been instrumental throughout my career.”

As Chairperson, Chanu has pledged to be a strong advocate for athletes, ensuring their concerns and perspectives are heard at every level of decision-making. She emphasized her commitment to creating an environment where athletes can train and perform without distractions.

Chanu’s historic 210 kg lift at the Tokyo Olympics ended a nearly 20-year medal drought for India in Olympic weightlifting. Although she narrowly missed a podium finish at the Paris Olympics, an Asian Games medal remains the only accolade missing from her impressive résumé.

Now, as she steps into a leadership role, Chanu continues to inspire both on and off the weightlifting platform.