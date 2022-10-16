Saharanpur: On Sunday a Bharatiya Janata Party from Meerut died after a car he was travelling in collided with a pick-up truck in Saharanpur.

Apart from the BJP leader being killed, four others in the car were severely injured.

The police said that the incident took place on the Saharanpur to Muzaffarnagar road near Saidhaam temple.

Also Read: Assam: Leopard killed by villagers in Golaghat

The pick-up truck and the car which was said to be at a very high speed collided head-on with one another.

The deceased has been identified as Gaurav Chauhan (38), a member of BJP’s Meerut district unit’s working committee.

Also Read: Assam | Congress presidential election: Shashi Tharoor grooves with Bihu artists in Guwahati

The injured persons have been shifted to the hospital.