Kolkata: A massive fire was reported in New Market which destroyed several shops on Friday.

The incident created a panic among the locals and visitors to the area.

Although the fire was reported early in the morning, there were no casualties.

It took fire tenders nearly around 30 minutes to douse the flames.

Investigations revealed that the fire might have been caused due to an electrical short circuit inside one of the garment shops.

The fire then spread to other shops in the area.

However, forensic tests were conducted and reports are awaited.

The fire took place on the ground floor of the building while there were some families living on the first floor of the building.

Before any more damage could have taken place, the fire department succeeded in evacuating the entire building.