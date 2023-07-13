MANIT Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 127 vacancies

Applications are invited for 127 vacant positions in Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal.

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Name of posts :

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

No. of posts :

Professor : 62

Associate Professor : 44

Assistant Professor : 21

Qualification : As per rules and regulations of MANIT Bhopal

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://recruitment.manit.ac.in/ up to 3rd August 2023

Completely filled application form along with credit point sheet and all enclosures in support of

educational qualification, experience, category, documents for credit points claimed etc. must

reach to “The Registrar, MANIT Bhopal, Link Road Number 3, Near Kali Mata Mandir,

Bhopal (M.P.) – 462003” so as to reach Institute by last date of receipt of application i.e.

3rd August 2023 only by Speed Post/Registered Post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here