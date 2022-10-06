Applications are invited for various managerial positions in National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE).

National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Team Leader, Experts, Out Reach Specialist, Project Executive(IT), Project Executive (Finance), Tele Advisor, Project Assistant and Supporting Staff on contract basis under National Mission on Natural Farming.

Name of post : Team Leader (Natural Farming)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 2,00,000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

i) Doctorate in Agricultural Sciences with rich knowledge in Agricultural Development for above 05 years of experience.

ii) Out of which, minimum three years of experience in Sustainable Agriculture (SA), Natural Resource Management (NRM), Organic Agriculture (OA), Climate Change Adaptations, Natural Farming

(Or)

iii) Post graduation in Agricultural Sciences with more than 10 years of experience in Agricultural development. Out of which minimum of six years experience in Sustainable Agriculture (SA), Natural Resource Management (NRM), Organic Agriculture (OA), Climate Change Adaptations, Natural Farming

Age : Up to 62 years

Also read : Ministry of Ayush Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Young Professional vacancy

Name of post : Experts (Natural Farming)

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 1,25,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Doctorate in Agronomy/Soil Science /Animal Husbandry/ Agri. Business Management / Plant Pathology/ Agricultural Entomology and Agricultural Marketing with three years experience in Sustainable Agriculture (SA), Natural Resource Management (NRM), Organic Agriculture (OA), Climate Change Adaptations, Natural Farming

Or

Post graduation in Agronomy/Soil Science /Animal Husbandry/ Agri. Business Management / Plant Pathology / Agricultural Entomology / Agricultural Marketing with six years experience in Sustainable Agriculture (SA), Natural Resource Management (NRM),Organic Agriculture (OA), Climate Change Adaptations, Natural Farming

Or

Post graduate from any discipline having 10 years of experience in agricultural development. Out of which minimum of seven years experience in Sustainable Agriculture/ Natural Resource Management (NRM)/ Organic Agriculture (OA)/ Natural Farming.

Age : Up to 62 years

Name of post : Outreach Specialist (Natural Farming)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Post Graduates in Agriculture Extension / Economics / Agri Business Management / Agronomy/Soil Science / Plant Pathology / Agricultural Entomology / Agricultural Marketing / Mass Communication / Journalism with minimum of three years

experience in handling social media and outreach activities for agricultural development.

Age : Up to 35 years

Name of post : Project Executive (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : MCA / M.Tech in IT / Computer Science

Age : Up to 40 years

Name of post : Project Executive (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : M.COM / MBA (Finance) / CA / ICMA with minimum of three years experience in the field of academic and other research organizations

Age : Up to 40 years

Also read : Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Chairperson, Vice Chairperson & Secretary vacancies

Name of post : Tele Advisor (Natural Farming)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Post graduation in Agriculture, specialization in Agronomy/Soil Science /Animal Husbandry/ Agri. Business Management / Plant Pathology / Agriculture Entomology / Agricultural Marketing / Agriculture Extension with three years experience in Agricultural Development.

Age : Up to 35 years

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Post graduation in any discipline

Age : Up to 30 years

Name of post : Supporting Staff

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : 10th class pass

Age : Up to 55 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with necessary credentials by post to The Director, Center for Sustainable Agriculture & Climate Change and Adaptation (CSA & CCA), National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE)

, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad – 500 030.

Last date for submission of applications is October 26, 2022

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Project Manager vacancy in Lakhipur Municipal Board Goalpara

The applications can also be send by email to balasubramani@manage.gov.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here