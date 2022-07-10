Mumbai: In a very interesting incident, a man was arrested in Mumbai as he allegedly tore some pages from his passport so that he could hide his visit to a foreign country and his extra-marital affair from his wife.

As per reports, the man wanted to keep his extra-marital affair hidden from his wife but had no idea that this could lead to a legal issue for him.

He was unaware that tampering with the passport is an offence.

The man is a Pune resident and was stopped from boarding a flight to the Maldives on Thursday.

He was stopped as officials at the Mumbai International Airport’s immigration counter found a few pages missing from his passport. As per reports, he had allegedly torn and destroyed those pages containing the history of his visit to certain locations.

As per the police, the accused has been identified as Samdarshi Yadav (32).

He had reportedly torn at least 10-pages from his passport in 2019 to hide his travel history from his wife whom he married in 2019.

As per the FIR, “Yadav tore the pages from 3 to 6 and 31 to 34 in the passport in 2019 to hide his travel history flying to Thailand”.

After being arrested he was produced at the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Friday and he was later released on Rs 25,000 bail surety.

He was booked under the IPC sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), and under the Passport Act.

As per reports, the lawyer of the accused said that Yadav did not tamper with the passport and was innocent. He said that pages were misplaced due to loose binding.