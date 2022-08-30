Khandwa: An 18-year-old girl was severely injured after a man slit her throat as she had refused his proposal in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district.

The incident was reported from the Bangarda village under Mundi police station limits.

The accused has been identified as Bablu (23).

As per the police, the accused had proposed to her for a relationship which she had denied.

After being turned off, he stalked her and on Monday after knowing that she was alone in her house, he suddenly entered and attacked her.

He slit her throat after she protested.

She is currently undergoing treatment and is in severe condition.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

The police further said that the accused is currently on the run and a hunt to nab him is on.