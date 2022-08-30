Guwahati: Two persons suspected to be involved in poaching and wildlife trade especially rhino horns have been arrested by the police in Bokakhat.

The duo were arrested based on a specific input by the police from the Sipahigaon area.

Based on the input, the police arrested Bhakt Bahadur Thapa from his house after they found a rhino horn during the search operation.

After he was arrested, he informed the police about another person involved with him.

Based on the statement, another person was arrested. He was identified as Budheswar Chinte alias Budhai.

He was also accused of being involved in the trading of rhino horns.

Among the arrested Bahadur was known to be a poacher in the past and his current involvement is being determined by the police.