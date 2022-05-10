New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old school teacher allegedly set himself and his wife on fire inside a taluka panchayat office in Gujarat’s Tapi.

The incident was reported on Tuesday in the Valod town.

The action resulted in the death of both the husband and wife.

The deceased were residents of Vayara and the man was identified as Amit Patel, a government school teacher.

His wife Mayuri is a computer operator in the MNREGA branch at the taluka panchayat office.

As per reports used to fight frequently as the husband suspected her of having an extramarital affair.

The fights had turned violent on Tuesday as he poured kerosene on himself and rushed to his wife’s cabin at the Valod panchayat complex.

On reaching the office, he hugged her and then lit both of them on fire with a lighter.

Even though she tried to free herself, both died on the spot.