Raipur: A 28-year-old girl was murdered by her boyfriend who then committed suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

As per reports, the girl was murdered as the accused boyfriend suspected her of cheating.

The incident took place in the Bandhwapara locality under Purani Basti police station limits.

Also Read: Assam: First ever torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad reaches Dibrugarh

The boyfriend has been identified as Kamlesh Kumar Sahu and the deceased, Archana Sahu.

He murdered her with a hammer and blade at her rented house and then hanged himself to death.

Both of them were residents of the Durg district.

Also Read: Assam: 434 new COVID cases logged

The police have initiated an investigation and are looking at all other angles into the case.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.