Kolkata: A man who was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata’s Mullickbazar fell off the seventh floor of the hospital building while trying to escape.

The patient escaped from his bed and sat on the edge of a cornice on the seventh floor for over two hours. However, when the authorities tried to rescue him he, fell off and critically injured himself on Saturday, a police official said.

The person has been identified as Sujit Adhikary.

He was undergoing treatment at the Institute of Neuroscience of the hospital.

The man while the officials tried to rescue him, fell off at around 1:10 pm and hit the cornice of the floors below at least twice before he landed on the ground.

As per reports, the man was “very very critically injured” and might not survive.

He has received severe injuries on his skull, rib cage, and left hand.

As per the police, the man had tried to come down of the building on seeing that the officials were setting up nets and other tools to save him. But he suddenly slipped and fell from the seventh floor of the building.

The man had also threatened to jump if the officials made any attempt to come near him.

The man reportedly made the decision to climb out of his bed as he had a mental breakdown.