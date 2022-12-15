Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, an “alcoholic” man chopped the tails and ears of two puppies to consume them with alcohol in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

As per reports, the man consumed the tails and ears with salt.

The incident took place in the SDM colony of the Faridpur area in the Bareilly district.

Both the puppies were in severe condition after the man chopped the body parts, the police said.

The police informed that the accused has been identified as Mukesh Valmiki. He was with another person while committing the inhuman act.

The accused has been booked under the Cruelty to Animals Act and an investigation has been initiated.

However, no arrests were made till the filing of this report.