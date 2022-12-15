Guwahati: The Guwahati Policed on Wednesday night seized a huge amount of drugs worth Rs 14.1 crore from an ambulance near the Hengerabari area.

As per reports, the police had input about a possible drug racket operation near the area.

Based on the input, the police initiated an operation and intercepted a Manipur-registered ambulance at the parking of an apartment in the Hengerabari area.

Also Read: Manipur: Huge cache of drugs seized, two arrested

The police said that on checking the ambulance, they found a huge cache of Yaba tablets and suspected heroin weighing 200 grams.

Big blow to Narcos!



Spl Squad led by JCP Partha Mahanta busted huge haul of 50,000 YABA tablets (4.8 kgs) & 207 gms of heroin from an Ambulance (MN03C0037). One Mirajul Ali of Rajabala, Meghalaya was arrested. The haul was coming from Manipur enroute to Bangladesh via Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/sWBO28pnMF — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) December 14, 2022

The seized amount included at least 50,000 Yaba tablets and their joint valuation was Rs 14.1 crore in the international market.

Also Read: Five Assam girls – victims of human trafficking – rescued in Delhi

The police said that this may have been the first time that an ambulance was found smuggling/trafficking contraband.

The police further informed that one person belonging to Meghalaya was arrested with the consignment.

The said consignment may have been en route to Bangladesh.