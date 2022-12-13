Imphal: The Manipur Police confiscated a large stash of banned cough syrups, heroin, WY tablets, and Brown Sugar while arresting two alleged traffickers at different locations.

Police said that acting on a tip-off, the special police commando team of Thoubal district arrested one alleged drug trafficker later identified as Singgamayum Aliaskhan, 20 and seized 396 bottles of cough syrups concealed in four large bags. The seized cough syrups were labelled as MMD Cough Syrup.

Some drug addicts use this banned cough syrup as a temporary substitute for hard drugs in the state.

Also Read: Assam: One more arrested in connection with Oct 31 shootout in Dibrugarh

The arrest and seizure were made from his house at around 6.30 am on Tuesday.

In another raid, police arrested another alleged drug trafficker namely Nehminthang Kipgen (38).

He was arrested along with 696 grams of brown sugar, one van, and a mobile phone from a place at Dongjang village Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar on the south.

Also Read: SC lists Assam Accord citizenship case for Jan 10, 2023

Police also seized 122 grams of heroin and recovered 3.319 kg of WY tablets from a vehicle abandoned by smugglers at the H Kotlenphai area of the Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar.