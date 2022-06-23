Lucknow: In what can be termed to be a strange incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya was beaten up for kissing his wife while taking a bath in the Sarayu River.

A video of the entire incident has been doing rounds on social media.

It was clearly seen that a man in the video was dragged out and then beaten by several men. The man was dragged out right from his wife while she was watching.

While he was being beaten, one of the men in the mob was heard saying, “Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya.”

His wife tried to save him from the group but failed to do anything and eventually, both were pulled away from the river.

An investigation has been ordered and Ayodhya Police has said that all necessary legal actions will be taken.

The police in a tweet said, “In-charge Inspector Police Station Kotwali Ayodhya has been directed to investigate and take necessary legal action.”

It may be mentioned that the Sarayu river is one of the seven tributaries of the Ganga and is considered holy by the Hindus.

Ayodhya, Lord Ram’s birthplace, is situated on the banks of the Sarayu river.