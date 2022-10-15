New Delhi: A Delhi man was arrested after he was found to be allegedly posing as an air force officer so that he could get a special airport pass.

The man has been identified as Firoz Gandhi, a resident of Geeta Colony in Delhi.

He reached the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) office on Tuesday claiming to be an Indian Air Force wing commander. He wanted to renew his Aerodrome Entry Pass (AEP) which allows entry to restricted areas and is not available for the general public.

As per reports, the man obtained the AEP in 2019 with alleged forged documents.

The AEP was supposed to expire this November and hence he paid a visit to the BCAS for renewal.

However, as the officials tried to verify the details, they found something to be suspicious and a complaint at the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station.

The man’s credentials were found to be doubtful by the officials.

However, as he came back to take his AEP card the next day, he was arrested.

He claimed that he had joined the National Cadet Corps’s (NCC) air wing as an aero-modelling instructor in 2005 and worked there till 2018.

The police are now investigating the matter into other links that may be there with him procuring the AEP,