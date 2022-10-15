Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma released a report on flood and its impact on livelihood in rural Assam at a function held at Dispur on Saturday.

The report on flood and its impact on livelihood has been prepared by Cotton University in association with SITA.

The objective of the report is to assess the floods in specific categories of areas and study the impact of flood in farm-based occupations and carry out an assessment which is to be done based on 10 indicators of multi-dimensional deprivations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma thanked SITA and Cotton University for having published the report which according to him would go a long way in helping the government to take remedial steps to prune down the impact of flood on agriculture and its allied sectors.

Taking a view on the state and its demography, the Chief Minister asked SITA to have a comprehensive survey to understand the area-specific and need-based requirements of the people to help the government to take interventional steps to expedite the welfare of the people.

He also spoke on the need to study the long-term and short-term impact of the flood in Assam as SITA should take a role in this regard.

Hailing SITA for the report, the Chief Minister asked the planning body to share the report with departments and hold a brainstorming session involving the Revenue, Agriculture and Water Resources departments for implementation of the report in the state.

He also said that he felt happy that SITA is working as per its mandate to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Assam.

Sarma also asked SITA to work like NITI Aayog to become an important catalyst in the development narrative of the state.

Revenue, Disaster Management, etc Minister Jogen Mohan, SITA Vice Chairman Ramen Deka, its Co-Vice Chairman Dhruba Prasad Baishya, Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur and other senior officers of government and dignitaries were present on the occasion.