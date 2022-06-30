Mumbai: After more than a week spent in Guwahati planning the “perfect political game”, the leader of the Shiv Sena rebellion, Eknath Shinde has finally arrived in Mumbai.

He along with the MLAs had earlier reached Goa for further execution of the government/new government formation in Maharashtra.

The centre has also provided him with a Z category security cover.

Reaching the airport in Mumbai, Shinde told the media that he will be having a meeting with the governor.

As per reports, Shinde is also expected to meet the leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

However, the other rebels are still in Goa and are expected to reach Mumbai once the floor test is called.

Shinde’s rebel group also claimed that they are in a negotiation with the BJP and will soon form the government.

Earlier, one of the rebel MLAs, Deepak Kesarkar told the media that the people of Maharastra had voted for the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra and they (rebel leaders) will keep the promise.

He further said that they also have not celebrated the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray adding that no Sena member should abuse him.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra CM, minutes after Supreme Court ordered a floor test to prove the majority in the assembly.

He has also reportedly stepped down as an MLA.

“I am also resigning as a member of the legislative council,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

“I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Intensifying the attack on rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Uddhav Thackeray said, “Those who ran auto-rickshaw and handcart we made them MPs and MLAs. Who I gave everything did this. All those who rebelled, I want to ask them who are you upset with? Me, Congress, or NCP. I as Shiv Sainik thought of you as one of us.”