MUMBAI: A 56-year-old man from Maharashtra has been accused of killing his 32-year-old live-in partner.

The accused Manoj Sane allegedly killed his live-in partner, chopped her into at least 20 pieces and then boiled them in a pressure cooker.

The incident took place at the Geeta Aakashdeep Cooperative Housing Society in Mira road, Thane.

The incident came to light after officials from the Naya Nagar police station broke into flat number 704 of the housing society.

The residents of the building had called the police after experiencing foul smell near the concerned flat.

As the police team broke into the flat, they recovered the decomposed pieces of the body of the victim woman lying all over the flat.

DCP Jayant Bajbale said: “Police received information of foul smell emanating from the flat. When officials checked it, the information was confirmed.”

He added: “Once the police broke into the flat, chopped pieces of the body were found in utensils and buckets.”

“The accused (Manoj Sane) has been arrested. Pieces of the body have been sent to JJ Hospital for analysis. FIR has been registered, further investigation is being done,” the police officer added.

A preliminary inquiry indicated that he killed her over domestic disputes.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Commission for Woman (MSCW) has expressed shock over the incident.

The commission has sought a report from the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate on the matter.

On the other hand, a court in Thane has sent Manoj Sane, the accused, to police custody till June 16.