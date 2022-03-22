Guwahati: Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) or simply the domestic cooking gas price was reportedly hiked by Rs 50 on Tuesday.

With this new hike, the price of the LPG across the country will be Rs 50 more expensive.

In Delhi, the price of an LPG will be Rs 949.59 while in Guwahati the price will be almost Rs 1,000.

This is the first hike in LPG since October.

As per reports, 5 kilograms (kg) LPG cylinder will now cost ? 349, while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for ? 669 while a 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost ? 2003.50.

Along with this, petrol and diesel prices were hike by 80 paise per litre each.

This was a hike for the first time since November 2.

It was alleged that due to the elections in five states there were no price hikes in fuel and now that the elections are over, the prices are being hiked.

However, there are claims that the prices were hiked due to global markets.

The price per litre petrol in Guwahati now stands at Rs 95.28 at least.