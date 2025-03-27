Lok Sabha passes Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025

Guwahati: Lok Sabha on Thursday passed “ The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025” amid opposition claiming that it violates the “multiple fundamental rights” under the Constitution of India.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the debate on the bill Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the bill will provide up-to-date information about every foreigner visiting India. This will strengthen the country’s internal security.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Shah further stated that, the country accepts everyone who visits in India as a tourist. The country also welcomes every one who visit india for education, healthcare and business.

However the country will keep a close look and will take strong action against those who comes as a threat to the country, Shah stated.

He said India is not a ‘Dharamshala’. “Be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, if they come to India to create unrest, strict action will be taken against them,” Shah added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On March 11, Union Home Minister of State Nityanand Rai introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha.

However, Congress MP Manish Tewari from Chandigarh and TMC MP Sougata Roy opposed the bill, claiming that it violates the “multiple fundamental rights” under the Constitution of India.

Notably, the bill has a provision for up to seven years in jail and a fine to the extent of ?10 lakh.

It will be mandatory for reporting information about foreigners by hotels, universities, other educational institutions, hospitals, and nursing homes to enable tracking of overstaying foreigners.

According to Union Home Ministry data, 98.40 lakh foreigners visited India between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.